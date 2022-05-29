FOX News 

Ohio man shoots intruder assaulting homeowner during attempted break-in, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Ohio homeowners shot an intruder who attempted a home invasion and assaulted the residents on Saturday, police say.

The two homeowners remain unnamed, but they reacted to a man breaking into their West Chester, Ohio home at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the intruder assaulted one of the residents, dragging them out of the home The other resident then grabbed a gun, shooting the intruder. Both the intruder and the resident who was assaulted are now in the hospital, according to Fox 19.

The victims had a personal relationship with the assailant, police confirmed to the media.

OHIO DEPUTY ENCOUNTERS ‘DRUNK AMISH GUY’ SLUMPED OVER IN MOVING BUGGY: ‘THE HORSE KNOWS HOW TO GET HOME’

An Ohio police vehicle.
(Fox 8)

Police are still investigating the incident, but no charges have been filed against the homeowners for the shooting.

The incident comes days after a West Virginia woman defended a graduation party against a man who began firing a rifle indiscriminately at partygoers last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man, 37-year-old Dennis Butler, had previously fought with attendees who accused him of speeding through an intersection where children were playing. He left and then later returned with a rifle and was killed soon afterward.

No one at the party was injured, according to police.