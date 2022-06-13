Ohio man charged with murder after calling 911, claiming self-defense in alleged mall shooting

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio man called 911 after he allegedly shot and killed another man at a shopping mall over the weekend.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, and Dontarious Sylvester, 25, in an altercation at the Sole Stop store at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, local WSYX reported. Sylvester reportedly hit Gray with a handbag before Gray allegedly took out a gun, fired off multiple rounds, and killed Sylvester.

The local station reported that a 911 call recording showed that Gray reported the incident, provided his name and description, and said he acted in self-defense. Columbus police reportedly said that between 15 and 20 people were in the store when it happened.

Police arrested Gray, who was then charged with murder.

OHIO MALL SHOOTING: AT LEAST 1 PERSON DEAD, POLICE SAY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to mall surveillance video, police said they also viewed cell phone footage.

Gray appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court Monday for his arraignment. After prosecutors requested a bond amount of over $1 million, a judge cited the fact that Gray reported the incident as a reason for setting the amount at just $50,000.