Ohio man charged after threatening to shoot voting machines

An Ohio man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly entering a polling place at an elementary school and threatening to shoot up the voting machines.

Robert Hughes, 58, is charged with inducing panic and threatening violence, a second-degree felony, and menacing, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Hughes entered a polling place at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday evening.

Police said Hughes was “loud and obnoxious” while talking negatively about Democrats. A witness told police that Hughes threatened to shoot up the voting machines, according to an affidavit.

Hughes was later arrested at his home on an unrelated warrant stemming from an incident earlier in July when he allegedly threatened to harm his neighbor.

Hughes was released on his own recognizance after posting bond. Hughes’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.

Ohio Attorney General Frank LaRose commended the Lucas County Board of Elections for their “quick action to keep voters safe.”

“Violence will never be tolerated, and it will never stop us from giving every Ohioan their chance to be heard,” LaRose tweeted Tuesday morning.