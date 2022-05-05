Ohio man arrested after shooting Texas officer, standoff with police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Defiance, Ohio, man was arrested Tuesday in Texas after shooting a police officer and causing a standoff with police.

The Brady Police Department said officers were called to a home after reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, the suspect, Decoda Blake, 35, opened fire hitting a Brady Police officer.

The officer was not seriously injured. Police said they were able to take Blake into custody following a standoff with officers.

Blake was booked into the McCulloch County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of Ohio. Police said additional charges are still pending.