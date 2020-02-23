Ohio inmate falls through ceiling, lands in trash during failed jailbreak caught on video

An Ohio inmate’s brazen jailbreak attempt last month was caught on video, with the recording showing her falling through the ceiling of a holding room and landing headfirst in a trash can surrounded by cops.

Jessica Boomershine, 42, was at the Montgomery County Jail facility in Dayton on Jan. 21 when she dragged a chair across the floor of the holding room and tried to climb through the tiled ceiling.

UK MAN, 77, ‘BRAVELY’ FIGHTS OFF ATM MUGGER IN BOXING MATCH CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Surveillance video released by the county sheriff’s office shows Boomershine disappearing into the ceiling as other inmates appear to cheer her on. But seconds later, ceiling tiles fall to the floor and her legs reappear.

One guard grabs Boomershine’s legs and pulls her down. She crashes headfirst into a wastebasket that then tips over.

Boomershine was charged with escape and vandalism, according to county jail records. Her attorney, Kyle Lennen, declined to comment Friday when The Associated Press asked about the mishap.

Boomershine was in jail on charges of kidnapping and robbing an 85-year-old Dayton-area man last month, records stated. She and a co-defendant broke into the man’s home after meeting him at a casino, according to prosecutor Mat Heck.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair took the man’s gun, forced him to provide the code to his bank card, withdrew money from his account, placed him in the trunk of his car and then abandoned the vehicle near a trash facility, the prosecutor’s office said. The man escaped and was later found inside the trash facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.