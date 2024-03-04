Ohio ‘incel’ sentenced for plotting to kill sorority girls in manifesto

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

An Ohio man and self-described “incel,” short for “involuntary celibate,” has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to a hate crime charge, according to federal prosecutors.

Tres Genco, 24, of Hillsboro admitted to planning a hate crime to shoot 3,000 people, including sorority girls, at an Ohio university in 2021.

Genco wrote in a 2019 manifesto that he wanted the “death” of women he had been “deprived” of yet cherished and fantasized about “having.”

“Genco intended to carry out a devastating mass murder of innocent women in this state for no other reason than the fact that he hated them. Everybody deserves to live without threats of violence or fearing acts of terror,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said in a Feb. 29 statement. “Genco’s sentence reflects the need to protect the community from him for a significant period of time. I thank each of our law enforcement partners for working together to keep our community safe.”

OHIO INCEL WANTED TO KILL WOMEN HE HAD BEEN ‘DEPRIVED’ OF AND FANTASIZED ABOUT ‘HAVING’: MANIFESTO

In a manifesto titled, “A Hideous Symphony, a manifesto written by Tres Genco, the socially exiled incel,” dated Aug. 3, 2019, the then-19-year-old wrote that he was “set to go into the U.S. Army” to train for “the attainment of one reality,” according to an indictment.

The incel movement is an online community mostly composed of men who harbor anger toward women and blame them for their own sexual inactivity, prosecutors noted.

REDDIT BANS MESSAGE BOARD OF ‘INVOLUNTARY CELIBATE’ MEN WHO HATE AND BLAME WOMEN

Genco described that “reality” as “the death of what” he had been “deprived most, but also cherish and fantasize at the opportunity of having but has been neglected of; Women.”

“I will slaughter out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge,” he wrote. “I will take away the power of life that they withhold from me, by showing there is more than just happiness and fulfillment, there is encompassing death, the great equalizer that will bear all of us into its seductively calm velvet of silence and serenity.”

In another note obtained by law enforcement, Genco said he wanted to “aim big” for a 3,000-person kill count, the indictment states.

The day he wrote his manifesto, Genco searched online for sororities and information about the Ohio university where he planned to conduct the attack.

Genco even went so far as to purchase tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie bearing the word “Revenge,” cargo pants, a bowie knife, a skull face mask, two Glock 17 magazines, a 9 mm Glock 17 clip, and a holster clip concealed carry for a Glock, according to prosecutors.

He also attended Army basic training in Georgia between August 2019 and December 2019 but was discharged for entry-level performance and conduct.

ALLEGED ‘INCEL’ BRYAN KOHBERGER TOOK FRONT-ROW SEAT AT ‘HANDMAID’S TALE’ MARGARET ATWOOD LECTURE

“Genco plotted to violently attack women and was motivated by his personal hatred,” FBI Cincinnati Acting Special Agent in Charge Cheryl Mimura said in a statement. “Law enforcement, working together, stopped his deadly attack from happening. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force will continue to work closely with our law enforcement and community partners to disrupt threats and prevent violence in our community.”

Genco maintained a number of profiles on a popular incel website between at least July 2019 through mid-March 2020, publishing hundreds of posts throughout that period. In one post, he detailed spraying women and couples with orange juice from a water gun. Known incel Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others in a 2014 shooting outside the University of California Santa Barbara, also sprayed students with orange juice from a water gun.

In January 2020, Genco wrote a note on his phone titled “isolated” from the future perspective of someone who had just committed a “horrible” crime, the indictment states.

UK MASS SHOOTER WAS VIRGIN ‘INCEL’ WHO WARNED HE WAS ‘A TERMINATOR’

“If you’re reading this, I’ve done something horrible. Somehow you’ve come across the writings of the deluded and homicidal, not an easy task, and for that I congratulate you for your curiosity and willingness to delve into such a dark topic,” signed, “Your hopeful friend and murderer,” he wrote.

Federal agents arrested the 22-year-old in July 2021 after responding to a domestic incident at his mobile home in Hillsboro, and he has remained in custody in Butler County since then.

Once detectives arrived and questioned Genco, they found a firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armor and boxes of ammunition inside his vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police also found a modified Glock-style 9 mm semiautomatic pistol, with no manufacturer information or a serial number, hidden inside a heating vent in Genco’s bedroom, at which point police realized they were not responding to just a domestic incident, according to court documents and prosecutors.

In October 2022, Genco pleaded guilty to attempting to commit a hate crime.