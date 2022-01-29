Nine people, including a 2-year-old girl, were transported to Union County hospitals from the Hampton Inn in Marysville, Ohio, Saturday night following a carbon monoxide incident which occurred near the pool area.

Seven of the nine individuals at the hotel, which was evacuated, were transported to local hospitals and are in critical condition, according to a report from The Columbus Dispatch.

Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley, according to the Dispatch, said the source of the carbon monoxide was unclear and that the individuals taken to hospitals were in the pool area. Riley was not immediately able to provide the ages of the victims, but concluded that both adults and children were involved.

Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks, per the Dispatch, said two individuals were treated at the scene and five others later sought personal treatment at Memorial Health Hospital.

Brooks told the Dispatch that the first call came into 911 around 5:30 p.m.

An investigation into what occurred is underway and, according to the Dispatch, Brooks said the cause is currently unclear but people reported symptoms including dizziness and burning in the throat.

Marysville police officials told Fox News the police chief remains on the scene and had no additional information to share at the time of the inquiry.

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from Hilton, the parent company of Hampton Inn.