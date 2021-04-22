Ohio girl, 13, charged with murder in fatal stabbing of another teen

A 13-year-old Ohio girl was charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of another 13-year-old girl on Monday.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the Winton Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati.

COLUMBUS SHOOTING: PROTESTERS CALL FOR ABOLITION, DEFUNDING OF POLICE, REPORTS SAY

The victim, Nyaria Givens, was slashed in the neck with a pocket knife during a verbal argument with another girl, according to court documents obtained by FOX19 Cincinnati. Givens later died at a hospital.

Givens’ mother, Ashley, told the station that the two girls used to be friends.

“After they had their differences, my daughter pretty much stayed to herself,” she said. “And ever since then, that’s when the bullying and the rumors and everything started with her.”

The 13-year-old girl accused of slashing Givens was charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault on Tuesday.

Fox News is not naming the suspect due to her age.

The teen appeared in court on Wednesday. A magistrate ordered that she remain in custody until her next court hearing, which is scheduled for May 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The stabbing occurred a day before another apparent knife attack in Columbus, Ohio, in which a police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old girl who appeared to be wielding a knife and attacking two females.

The fatal shooting set off protests in Columbus for two straight nights and reactions from high-profile figures like Lebron James who suggested the shooting was unjustified.