Ohio gas station owner turns table on alleged armed robber: report

An Ohio gas station owner stopped a would-be robbery after he pulled out his own firearm and scared away the suspect earlier this month, authorities said.

Raj Patel, who owns a BP gas station in Mount Sterling, was forced to defend his business and potentially his life when police said the suspect entered the building with a firearm, WPTA reported.

“I just wanted to teach him the lesson that robbing and stealing are not OK,” Patel told the outlet.

A security camera recorded the alleged incident, and showed the person entering the gas station, walking up to the counter and then leaving, WPTA reported. The person returns a short time later with a firearm and Patel could be seen brandishing his own, the video shows. The suspect was identified as Daniel Alan Collins Jr.

Patel fired a single shot at the suspect then called the police, who later made the arrest after a high-speed chase, the Scioto Post reported.

Patel said he was glad that he was able to help police nab Collins who is accused of being involved in at least two other robberies in another county, officials said.

“I love people and I love my customers,” Patel told the outlet after defending the store. “It’s a great community. I came from another country, but they teach me everything I need to learn from here.”

Patel actively donates to community centers, including the local community center and the library, according to the report.