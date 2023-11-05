Ohio car theft suspect foiled by quick-thinking forklift operator who holds him 20 feet in the air

A man in Ohio sat about “20 feet off the ground” in a vehicle he allegedly tried to steal from a wrecking yard while waiting for police to arrive to arrest him.

Bodycam footage from Akron police shows the SUV still hanging in the air before it was gently lifted down, so officers could apprehend the suspect.

“What’s your name, man?” one of the officers could be heard asking.

“None of your business, bro,” the suspect in handcuffs said.

When told he was under arrest, the suspect asked for what and said he was running from someone.

The officer who caught the footage then goes to talk to employees at the business, identified by local TV station WOIO as Arlington Auto Wrecking, and the man who quickly drove the loader to hold the suspect said “this car’s bouncing, getting ready to flip off the forklift.”

The 911 call was also obtained by WOIO.

“So, he’s still in the car about 20 feet in the air in the loader,” the business employee told the dispatcher.

“Wonderful, that is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard,” the 911 operator reportedly said with a laugh. “We, we will get somebody out to you.”

Business employees told WOIO this incident is the third involving the suspect, who they identified as 26-year-old Alexander Funk, yet the first time he has been caught.

The footage shared from Akron Police Department is dated Oct. 17, and shows officers at the jail afterward discussing what happened.

“He broke into a car at the junkyard, and before he could get out, he’s done it before, they got like a forklift, and they had him, I’m not kidding, like 20 feet off the ground, so when we got there he went right into custody,” the officer said while others chuckled.

Funk was reportedly charged with criminal trespassing and possessing criminal tools.