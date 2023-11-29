Ohio auto shop explosion kills 3, fiery aftermath caught on video

Three people were killed in an Ohio auto shop explosion that shook the surrounding area.

Jimbo’s Auto, an auto shop in Highland County, was the scene of a fiery disaster on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Highland County first responders were called to the scene of an “explosion and a fire” in the afternoon, according to Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief David Manning.

“It definitely did rock and shake the area,” Manning told local outlet WKRC. “We could feel it at the firehouse.”

A total of eight fire departments responded to the alarm.

Three people were killed in the blast, according to officials.

Another individual was rescued by first responders and taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

No surrounding structures were damaged in the explosion, but smoke could be seen for miles for several hours.

The structure smoldered for over 10 hours after the fire was extinguished.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the lethal explosion.

Video of the tragic incident was captured by nearby security cameras as well as bystanders who arrived on the scene in the aftermath.

“Thank you to all surrounding agencies, our community and local businesses for their support and assistance with our fire this afternoon,” Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District said late Tuesday night. “Your kindness and generosity are greatly appreciated.”