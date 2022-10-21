OH carbon monoxide apartment leak kills 1, injures 10

An apparent carbon monoxide leak at an apartment complex in Akron has left one woman dead and ten other people hospitalized, including two infants,’

Emergency responders went to the Timber Top apartments shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday for a reported medical emergency.

While speaking with a man there, they noticed he could not give direct answers to their questions and, when he continued to express concern about his pet birds, a firefighter noticed some of them dead inside their cage. Suspecting a carbon monoxide leak, officials soon determined there were high levels of the gas inside the unit.

Authorities began evacuating several nearby apartments, and a 66-year-old Mentor woman was found in a bathroom at one unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Meanwhile, some adults and two infants were found unconscious in the apartment directly above the unit with the high carbon monoxide levels. They were being treated at hospitals, and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The cause of the leak has not been determined.