Officials recover key evidence in deadly DC plane crash and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Officials recover key evidence in deadly crash.

2. Trump leads a pushback against DEI.

3. First American hostage to be released.

MAJOR HEADLINES

UNDER ‘CONTROL’ – FAA makes startling discovery about personnel at time of deadly plane crash. Continue reading …

GETTING THE BOOT – President Trump issues unexpected ultimatum to senior FBI ranks. Continue reading …

NOWHERE TO RUN – Illegal immigrants get more than they bargained for as FBI joins criminal alien crackdown. Continue reading …

CLOSING IN – Massive manhunt underway for woman linked to killing of Vermont Border Patrol agent. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

MIC DROP MOMENTS – 4 of the biggest clashes between Patel, Senate Dems at his confirmation hearing. Continue reading …

‘REFUSE TO BE THEIR PUPPET’ – Top moments from Tulsi Gabbard’s fiery Senate hearing. Continue reading …

HITTING BACK – Pete Buttigieg blasts Trump after president excoriates him during press briefing. Continue reading …

CRYSTAL CLEAR – RFK Jr’s unmistakable message for ‘all the members of this panel’ during tense exchange. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘I HATE TO SAY IT’ – After strict gun control, actor now calls for government to enact another sweeping ban. Continue reading …

‘HIRE ON MERIT’ – Costco shoppers sound off after company’s DEI practices fall under scrutiny. Continue reading …

‘CROSS STILL STANDS’ – Congregants of Altadena church destroyed by Eaton fire lean on faith after loss. Continue reading …

‘HOPE IS RISING’ – Christian teacher fired over trans policy praises Trump’s education order. Continue reading …

OPINION

JASON RANTZ – Why do Dems defend violent, criminal illegal immigrants against Trump? Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR – We’re only a month into 2025 — and crazy stories are already piling up. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

EATING RIGHT – Woman with cancer diagnosis reveals the simple diet that she says saved her life. Continue reading …

FINAL WORDS – US figure skater’s eerie social media post sparks concern. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Who tried to take down Karoline Leavitt? Why is Selena Gomez in tears? Take the quiz here …

‘FELL TO MY KNEES’ – Actor who lost his home shares moving message. Continue reading …

RIGHT BITE – Marla Maples says Americans should “read every label” of the foods they consume. See video …

WATCH

BEN STALEY – Wichita residents remember victims of DC plane crash in prayer vigil. See video …

CHARLEY PEREIRA – Military helicopters should be redirected to airspace with less traffic, expert says. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

