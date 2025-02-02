Officials recover 42 remains from Potomac River as investigation into midair collision continues

Washington, D.C., officials released updates about the investigation of the Jan. 29 Potomac River midair collision on Saturday, detailing what bodies and debris have been removed from the water.

In a statement released on Saturday, Unified Command said that rescuers have recovered “42 sets of remains” from the crash area so far, and the D.C. chief medical examiner has positively identified 38.

Sixty-seven people died in the incident.

Officials also said that they attempted to remove the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with a crane, which was “briefly stabilized,” but that the removal has not been successful so far.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is on the scene with numerous resources assisting with search efforts and enforcing a safety zone on the Potomac River,” the statement read.

KAZAKHSTAN PLANE CRASH SURVIVORS SAY THEY HEARD BANGS BEFORE AIRCRAFT WENT DOWN; PUTIN ISSUES STATEMENT

“Today, salvage crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving are assessing the area and preparing for the recovery of the aircraft,” the statement added. “Divers from the salvage company are surveying the wreckage throughout the day.”

In a news conference early Saturday evening, officials said that they were “working through the transcript of the air traffic control,” according to National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member Todd Inman.

“Both the airplane and the helicopter would hear any air traffic control, but they would not hear the other aircraft or helicopter,” Inman explained. “I bring that up because we are now working through the transcript of the air traffic control, and many people have heard different recordings [online].”

“Those do not contain the UHF (ultra-high frequency) radio transmissions…as we synchronize the timing on that, we hope to be able to release them [Sunday].”

STAFFING AT REAGAN WASHINGTON NATIONAL AIRPORT AIR CONTROL TOWER WAS ‘NOT NORMAL’ ON NIGHT OF COLLISION: FAA

Officials were also unable to confirm if the crew members in the Black Hawk helicopter were wearing night vision goggles at the time of the incident.

“We can verify it was on a training flight that would utilize night vision goggles,” Inman said. “We do not know at this time if the night vision goggles were actively being worn, nor what the setting may be. Further investigation should be able to let us know if that occurred and what it may factor. It may play in the overall accident.”

Also on Saturday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy released a video on X stating that he has recently spoken to family members of the victims, saying that their pain is “unimaginable.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When I know information, I’m going to share with them, but also with the American people,” Duffy said. “Yesterday, we restricted the airspace around DCA from helicopter travel, making sure people feel safe as they come in and out of our capital city in the coming days.”

“We’re going to have more announcements. I want Americans to feel confident in American air travel.”