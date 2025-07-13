Officers’ unexpected pizza delivery goes viral after holiday traffic stop arrest

​

A viral video shows a pair of police officers in Arizona helping finish a pizza delivery after the driver was arrested during a traffic stop.

“When your GrubHub driver gets arrested… Tempe Police Delivers,” the caption on the video read. It was posted on social media by the Tempe Police Department.

The department shared the moment, which unfolded on July 4, that showed officers delivering the pizza to a visibly surprised customer.

“Hello,” the shocked customer said when she opened her door to find two police officers with her pizza order.

“How are you doing?” one of the officers asked.

“Good. How are you?” she responded.

“Very good. Brandy?” the officer holding the pizza asked to verify they had the right home for the delivery.

“Yes,” she confirmed.

“So your GrubHub guy got arrested, so we still delivered your pizza,” the officer explained.

The customer’s mouth dropped open when she realized what was happening.

“I really appreciate the pizza,” she said.

“It still should be warm,” the second officer added.

The department shared the viral video on their X account as well.

“When a delivery driver was arrested during a traffic stop, our officers made sure the pizza still got to the customer. The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady,” the department shared in a post on X.

“We’re committed to serving our community 24/7—whether it’s safety or pizza delivery!”

Authorities told Fox News Digital that the delivery driver was arrested on charges of reckless driving and racing.

Fox News Digital reached out to GrubHub for comment.

