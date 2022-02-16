Off-duty UPS security guard fatally shot at Nashville facility, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty UPS security guard was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Nashville facility on Tuesday afternoon and a suspect remains on the loose, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded around 4:30 p.m. at the UPS Customer Center in the 3200 block of Whites Creek Pike, FOX17 Nashville reported, citing police.

De’Terrius Smith, a 21-year-old security guard at the facility, was shot and rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Smith was off duty at the time of the shooting.

Police said Smith had left the facility when his shift ended around 3 p.m. but returned just before 4:30 p.m. At this time, a black Nissan Sentra being driven by a woman pulled into the parking lot. A man exited the vehicle and got into Smith’s car.

While inside Smith’s car, the unidentified man shot Smith before fleeing with the woman in the Sentra, according to authorities.

It was unclear why Smith and the man were meeting in the UPS facility’s parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests were made as of early Wednesday.