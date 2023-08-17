Off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot dead by police on golf course

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Tuesday by authorities on a golf course following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Police in Fontana, 50 miles east of Los Angeles, were called to a home in the 16000 block of Colonial Drive just after 3:45 p.m., the Fontana Police Department told Fox News Digital. A caller said her husband had fired a gun inside the home, police said.

The suspected shooter, Alejandro Diaz, 45, left the home with two guns when officers arrived and ran to the Sierra Lakes Golf Club, police said.

“He started shooting. Shooting up everything. Scaring the golfers, shooting at police. It was bad,” witness Myesha Dowe told Fox News Los Angeles.

Officers confronted Diaz, the off-duty deputy, following reports of an armed man near the Sierra Lakes clubhouse and he was shot.

“After giving several verbal commands, a lethal force encounter occurred,” a Fontana police statement said. “Immediately after the shooting, officers, including two technical reserve paramedics, provided advanced life-saving measures while San Bernardino County fire medics arrived and continued medical treatment.”

Diaz was taken to a hospital, where he died. An autopsy is pending. No Fontana police officers were injured.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the shooting. The LASD referred Fox News Digital to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s news release on the shooting.