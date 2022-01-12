An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot and killed Monday night during an attempted armed robbery on the city’s south side while house hunting.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting in an alley call around 9:15 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the off-duty officer with gunshot wounds and rushed him in a patrol car to a hospital where he died.

The officer was identified Tuesday as 27-year-old Fernando Arroyos, who had been with the department for three years. He was with his girlfriend and not in uniform at the time.

“He had a promising future. A bright future that was taken away viscously over a street robbery,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

The couple was walking down an alley taking pictures of a property they were interested in buying when a pickup truck pulled up near them. Several men got out and confronted them.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Arroyos died trying to defend himself and his girlfriend.

“My heart is broken,” he said. “Our city’s heart is broken.”

Moore said investigators have recovered Arroyos’ gun and another weapon believed to be used in the killing.

“We do believe we have an officer-involved shooting here that our officer exchanged gunfire with at least one of these suspects. We do have our officer’s gun, and we have an additional weapon that we believe was responsible for this assault,” Moore said.

It’s unknown exactly how many suspects were involved in the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents LAPD officers, commented on the loss on social media.

“We pray for the officer’s family, and their fellow officers, during this time of pain and sorrow. This is an active investigation. More info to follow,” the union tweeted.

“Officer Arroyos’ death is a grim reminder that safety on the streets of Los Angeles is fleeting and that there is a growing disregard for human life and overt violence festering in our city. There is absolutely no reason why a promising young officer looking to invest in the very community he served is no longer with us,” the union added in a memorial post on Arroyos’ death.

A procession was held to transport the officer’s body from the hospital to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office in the city’s Boyle Heights neighborhood.