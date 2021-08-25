Off-duty California cop saves choking baby on way home from movie theater

An off-duty California police officer jumped into action to save a choking baby while on his way home from the movies over the weekend.

San Pablo police officer Gilbert Troche told KRON-TV that he and his family were driving home when they spotted a hysterical mother holding her baby on the side of a road in Livermore.

“I definitely don’t feel like a hero,” Torche told the station. “I think anybody in that situation that had seen her there as distraught as she was would have probably tried to do the same thing.”

Troche said that he jumped out of his car and ran over to the mother, who handed the baby over to him. He said the baby’s cheeks appeared to have turned blue.

Video of the incident shows Troche holding the baby in a downward position and patting his back. He told the station that he performed back trusts while telling the mother to do a finger sweep of the baby’s mouth to remove any obstructions. He also asked his own family to call 911.

After about 2 minutes, was able to get the baby breathing again. He said the baby coughed, threw up and began crying, the station reported.

“Officer Troche’s heroic actions are nothing short of a miracle and we are extremely proud to have him as a member of our Police Department,” the San Pablo Police Department said. “His quick thinking and decisive action no doubt saved a life.”

Troche told the station that he wants to get in touch with the mother to make sure the baby is OK.