Ocean City Boardwalk stabbing: 3 injured after fight, victims airlifted to hospitals

Three people were stabbed along the Ocean City Boardwalk in Maryland late Monday night, police said.

The Ocean City Police Department said the “serious assault” took place in the Wicomico Street and Atlantic Ave area of Ocean City, at 11:58 p.m. on Monday. The officers were responding to calls of a fight, they said.

“Upon arrival officers located three victims with stab wounds,” the OCPD added.

A large police presence was reported in the area where the victims were stabbed.

Two of the victims were flown away from the scene. One was taken to Shock Trauma and the second victim was flown to Christiana Hospital. The third victim was transported by Ocean City EMS to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately clear. Police did not say if the victims were participants in the fight.

The OCPD is actively investigating the incident.

The stabbing happened during a particularly violent weekend in nearby Baltimore, Maryland, where at least 15 people were shot, Fox Baltimore reported.

Five of those victims were killed in the shootings, which happened across the city, throughout Father’s Day weekend.

Jason Johnson, former deputy commissioner with the Baltimore Police Department, said violent crime ramps up during the summer, as children are out of school.

“When the weather gets warm and school is out people tend to be outside more,” said Johnson, Fox Baltimore reported. “It tends to elevate the likelihood of a confrontation that can lead to violence.”

The injured victims include three men, 28 and 67, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries; another man, 39, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fox Baltimore.

One of the deceased victims included a man, 50, who was shot several times in the upper body, police said.

A 36-year-old woman also suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting on Monday evening, Baltimore police said.

“BPD simply doesn’t have the resources to effectively implement law enforcement and policing strategies,” Johnson added.

Police have not yet identified the victims.

As of Monday, Baltimore police said there have been 166 victims of homicides in the city this year, and 317 nonfatal shootings.