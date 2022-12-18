Oberlin College pays bakery it called ‘racist’ over $36 million after years-long defamation lawsuit

Oberlin College in Ohio has paid out over $36 million to Gibson’s Bakery and Food Mart after years of attempting to overturn a jury decision which found the college defamed the local bakery.

In 2016, Allyn Gibson, the son of Gibson’s Bakery and Food Mart owners David Gibson and Allyn Gibson, chased and tackled a Black student who was suspected of stealing a bottle of wine on Nov. 9, 2016. Two students at Oberlin College, who are also Black and were friends with the student who stole the bottle, got involved in the incident which became physical.

In a statement to Fox 8, an Oberlin College spokesperson said that the institution paid $36.6 million to the bakery, which covers the damages awarded, legal fees, and interest accrued.

Brandon McHugh, an attorney representing the Gibson’s, confirmed to WKYC that the funds were received.

“We can confirm that all funds have been disbursed and that the family is continuing with the process of rebuilding Gibson’s Bakery for the next generations,” McHugh said.

The three students were arrested and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, court documents state.

In 2017, the owners of Gibson’s Bakery and Food Mart sued Oberlin College, alleging that the school libeled them and caused harm to their business.

Oberlin College students protested outside the bakery following the shoplifting incident. During a protest, former Oberlin College vice president and dean of students, Meredith Raimondo, handed out flyers stating that the bakery is a “RACIST establishment with a LONG ACCOUNT of RACIAL PROFILING and DISCRIMINATION,” according to court documents.

College resources were also used to print flyers and buy food and other supplies to support the protesters. Additionally, the school stopped buying food from the bakery.

While a jury made a judgment in favor of the bakery, ordering Oberlin College to pay $44 million, the damages were lowered to $25 million. A court ordered Oberlin College to front an additional $6.5 million to cover its legal expenses in 2019.

Oberlin College appealed the case all the way up to the Ohio Supreme Court, which declined the appeal.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.