Obama-appointed judge shuts down Trump’s mass deportation plan and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Judge shuts down Trump’s deportation plan

2. DOGE delivers another win for taxpayers

3. Failed Trump assassin due in court

MAJOR HEADLINES

BIZARRE BEHAVIOR – Suspect accused of torching governor’s mansion displays strange antics before court. Continue reading …

‘REAL ID’ RUSH – Americans forced to obtain new required documentation are left stranded after hitting roadblock. Continue reading …

‘NOT ENOUGH’ – Blue state’s Republican Party rips governor’s response to out-of-control juvenile crime. Continue reading …

QUICK DECISION – Jury reaches verdict in illegal immigrant’s trial for the murder of mother-of-five Rachel Morin. Continue reading …

‘STOP!’ – Illegal immigrant tackled by federal agents at courthouse after attempting to flee. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BEST BROS – El Salvadoran president’s message to Trump after White House meeting. Continue reading …

OFF THE RAILS – Department calls project a ‘waste of taxpayer funds’ and cancels it completely to save costs. Continue reading …

RACE IS ON – Ex-House Republican sets sights on indicted Dem lawmaker in re-election bid. Continue reading …

MISSION FOCUSED – Trump admin moves toward semiconductor, pharmaceutical tariffs. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

CHOPPING BLOCK – White House asks Congress to cut funding for NPR, PBS. Continue reading …

A FIT FOR PRINT – Media outlet denied access to the El Salvador President-Trump conference speaks out. Continue reading …

HOT TOPIC – Transgender activist claims ‘science is on our side’ while pushing Democrats to fight back. Continue reading …

YOU’VE GOT A DEAL – Car dealers take new approach to navigate impact of Trump tariffs. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – How Cory Booker’s latest stunt could come back to embarrass Democrats. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – How the Senate and House finds two trillion dollars. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

GRAIN DANGER – Brown rice far worse than white rice when it comes to toxins, study finds. Continue reading …

HER BEST LIFE – ‘Wheel of Fortune’ star Vanna White sets strict rules to stay glamorous at 68. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on screen stars, garden greatness and our Founding Fathers. Take the quiz here …

WAY OF THE FUTURE? – Uber, Waymo launch ‘interest list’ for autonomous rides. Continue reading …

‘YOU GET ONE LIFE’ – Famous chef’s advice for staying healthy. See video …

WATCH

ROBERT CHARLES – Republican joins 2026 Maine gubernatorial race, calls out failed policies. See video …

RANDOLPH RICE – Rachel Morin verdict is a conviction for the Biden administration, says Patty Morin’s attorney. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

