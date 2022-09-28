Oakland shooting near schools leaves six adults injured

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six people in Oakland were injured in a shooting that took place near several schools Wednesday afternoon.

Oakland police are investigating the shooting, which might have sent up to three people to the hospital, according to KTVU FOX 2 in San Francisco. The outlet reported that a Highland Hospital spokesperson said three people were in critical condition there, but the spokesperson did not say what kind of injuries the patients had.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oakland Police Department but did not receive a response.

While the gunshots rang out near a handful of schools on the block, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter that all the people who were shot were adults.

“Today’s gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul – our schools are sanctuaries for our children,” Schaaf tweeted Wednesday evening. “Our investigators report all six victims are adults + being treated for injuries at hospitals now. The school is now clear + all children being reunited w/ families.”

The mayor went on to blast gun policies, replying to her original tweet that “the unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable.”

FOX 2 reported the Oakland Unified School District released a brief statement acknowledging that “there was an incident today at the King Estate campus,” but not providing any further details.

Other city officials were quiet online, though FOX 2 reported Oakland City Council member Loren Taylor also slammed gun violence in the city.

“What I know is guns are on our campuses where our babies are supposed to be protected and that is out of control,” Taylor said. “We need to do more to protect the lives of our kids that means bringing in the resources, keeping the guns off the streets.”