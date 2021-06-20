Oakland shooting near Juneteenth celebration leaves 1 dead, several hurt

A shooting near a Juneteenth celebration in Northern California on Saturday evening left at least one person dead and several others wounded, police said.

Shots rang out after around 1,000 people had gathered at Lake Merritt in Oakland for the holiday commemorating the historical end of slavery. Bullets struck six victims between ages 16 and 27, Oakland police said in a statement.

A 22-year-old victim died of his wounds at a hospital, the department confirmed.

Two armed men seen running from the scene were arrested, the department said. Homicide investigators were determining if the men were the shooters.

“Tonight a joyous occasion at our Lake Merritt was marred by a senseless act of gun violence,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement, according to the East Bay Times. “Police in the area tended to victims, and apprehended two people with firearms near the scene. The investigation is ongoing and will determine if they are connected to the shooting. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims, and I want to thank our officers for a quick response.”

The victims’ conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Witnesses said a group of people were arguing before the shooting, FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported, citing social media sources.