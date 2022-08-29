Oakland school shooting at middle school injures student, 12-year-old suspect in custody, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A student was shot at an East Oakland middle school Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at Madison Park Academy in the city’s Sobrante Park neighborhood.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of the injuries remains unclear at this time. Authorities have not released the student’s identity because of their age.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies were helping the Oakland Police Department, which is handling the case.

FOX 2 reports that the 12-year-old suspect is in custody, and the gun used in the shooting has been recovered.

Footage shot by SKYFox showed a heavy police presence outside the school and parents waiting to be reunited with their children.

Fox News has reached out to the Oakland Police Department and the Oakland Unified School District for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.