Oakland police say school shooting not ‘deliberate,’ student victim not intended target

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Northern California middle school student who was shot this week was not the intended victim, authorities said Tuesday.

The student was injured Monday when shots rang out at Madison Park Academy in Oakland. A 12-year-old suspect was in custody, police said.

“Update to the shooting in the 400 block of Capistrano Drive. Evidence shows the incident was not a deliberate school shooting,” The Oakland Police Department tweeted.

The victim was taken to a hospital but the extent of their injuries were not disclosed. The gun used in the shooting was recovered.

2 ADULTS, 2 YOUNG GIRLS WOUNDED IN A DENVER SHOOTING

On Tuesday, the school said the student remains hospitalized.

“Yesterday, we had a serious incident on campus in which an individual with a firearm discharged a round, and one of our students was hit,” the school wrote in an Instagram post. “The student is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for their injury, and we are thankful to be able to share that they are in stable condition based on the last report we received. Our hearts are with the student and family who must now recover from this tragic event.”

Following the shooting, the school went on lockdown and police were called.

The school noted that reports of a firearm on campus is “devastating” for students, staff and families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP