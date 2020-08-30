NYPD uses facial recognition to arrest brazen sex offender accused of attempted rape on subway platform

A suspect seen in disturbing cellphone video attempting to brazenly rape a woman on a Manhattan subway platform has been apprehended, according to reports.

The NYPD arrested Jose Reyes, 31, of the Bronx on the charges of attempted rape, assault and harassment. He was taken into custody on a street corner in East Harlem at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“This heinous and horrendous act was interrupted by a good Samaritan who observed Mr. Reyes’ behavior and got him to cease his behavior while subsequently videotaping the incident,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said during a press conference.

Police said the “brutal sexual attack” happened as the 25-year-old woman was waiting for a Q train at a station in midtown Saturday morning.

The video of the assault shows the man on top of the woman and then walking away after picking up a pair of sunglasses he had dropped.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Investigators had wanted to hear from subway riders who intervened, saving the woman from further harm.

Police had released a photo of the suspect taken from the video.

The NYPD’s facial recognition team, through video of the subway attack, identified Reyes from a previous arrest.

At least three of Reyes’ prior arrests occurred on public transit, but none were sex crimes, cops said.

Reyes has a prior record on charges such as robbery, grand larceny, petty larceny, assault of a police officer and others, according to police.