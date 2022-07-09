NYPD shoots man who threatened to kill Gov. Kathy Hochul, police commissioner: Report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police officers in New York City have shot a man who they say was threatening to kill New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and “blow up” the world on Saturday evening.

NYPD officers arrived on the scene in the Cambria Heights neighborhood of Queens after receiving a threat from a man who identified as Raul Hardy at around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, the New York Post reported.

The 60-year-old man reportedly said he was going to “change the government” by assassinating both Gov. Hochul and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Hardy also is reported to have said he was going to “blow up” the world.

Harvey was reportedly shot and injured after he opened fire on officers who arrived on the scene.

“All my life I’ve known him to live there,” Harvey’s cousin, Brian Ware, told the New York Post. “Never knew him to have any guns.”

Ware added that Harvey does landscaping work and has been involved in multiple domestic incident arrests in the past.

No officers were hurt during the altercation, according to New York Post.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers returned fire after being fired upon but said details about what led up to the interaction were still under investigation.

Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.