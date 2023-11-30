NYPD seeks to identify alleged suspects in 3 similar assaults; Hate Crimes Task Force investigating

Police in New York City are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three people wanted in connection with three separate assaults on Saturday.

All three attacks took place within an hour and were located in the vicinity of East 15th Street and East 18th Street.

The first victim, a 40-year-old man, was attacked at approximately 3:25 p.m. while walking home from the Synagogue in the vicinity of East 15th Street and Avenue L, according to NYPD. He was approached by three strangers who punched him multiple times before fleeing on a scooter in an unknown direction.

Police said the man sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

The second attack took place about 30 minutes later at around 3:59 p.m. near Avenue J and East 17th Street. In similar fashion to the first attack, the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was approached by three strangers who punched and kicked him before they fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The boy also suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

A few minutes later at 4:04 p.m., a 27-year-old man was walking near East 18th Street and Avenue L when three strangers approached him. He was kicked by the suspects before they fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The third victim also refused medical attention after sustaining minor injuries.

The victims have not been identified in any way by police. It’s unclear if the victims shared similar characteristics, but the NYPD said its Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating all three attacks.

Anyone with information related to the attacks or the alleged suspects pictured above can contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782.

Tips can also be submitted online on the CrimeStoppers website or to @NYPDTips on X, formerly Twitter.