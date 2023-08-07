NYPD seek help identifying more suspects after Twitch influencer Kai Cenat giveaway devolves into massive riot

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey issued a new warning Monday morning as police seek the public’s help in identifying more suspects in the massive riot involving thousands of teens who swarmed Manhattan’s Union Square after Twitch influencer Kai Cenat advertised an unsanctioned PlayStation giveaway.

“It grew exponentially. Thousands of young people came out. We had to call a Level 4 to get enough police resources over there to help address the crowd. But it became very dangerous very fast. Most importantly, we can’t dismiss some of the attitudes – we can’t dismiss the attitude of some of the young people who were out there destroying property, destroying vehicles. These things have to be addressed,” Maddrey said during an appearance on FOX 5 New York.

Asked about alleged “outside outsiders,” which New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested Saturday could have played a role in Friday’s riot, Maddrey said, “We’re looking at all possibilities. We’re looking at every investigative lead. But as I said, it was dangerous, whether outside agitators or young people, it was dangerous situation. It was not the place to bring that sort of activity. Our young people deserve to come out in the summertime, see the people they admire and have a good time. It should never, ever reach that level, the level that it did on Friday.”

The New York City Police Department on Sunday released four new images and asked the public for help identifying more suspects.

NYPD Crime Stoppers said those depicted in the photos were wanted for criminal mischief. At approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday, police said the suspects caused damage to vehicles by kicking and jumping on them while they were parked in the area of 14th St. and Union Square East. The photos show a chaotic scene of teens and young people dressed in mostly black attire, as some pouncing on top of a car. One person, whose face is hidden by a mask, appears to hold his fists up in a fighting position as other onlookers record on their cell phones.

The NYPD’s Ninth Precinct also released additional surveillance photos of six of the eight individuals said to have caused damage to a department vehicle by kicking and jumping on it while parked in front of 838 Broadway at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday. The eight sought individuals are described as males, approximately 14 to 18 years of age, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or use http://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org for a reward of up to $3,500.

“When you have a following of that magnitude there are certain things you have to do. One of the most important things you could do is plan with the NYPD,” Maddrey said Monday.

“First and foremost, our young people are very intelligent. They know right from wrong. And I do believe that some came out there with an attitude in the spirit of doing wrong,” he added. “Because our young people, I’m not going to let them off that easy. They’re smart.”

“We are further looking into were there even some outside agitators. You don’t come to get free Game Boys and bring smoke bombs and bring M-80s and bring other disruptive items,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference Saturday, mentioning a different video gaming system. “We believe there were some outside influencers that may have attempted to aggravate this situation.”

Police say Cenat, a 21-year-old social media influencer who boasts millions of followers across platforms that include Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch, was removed Friday afternoon from the crowd that quickly swelled to thousands of kids and teens, prompting the NYPD to call for a Level 4 Mobilization, the highest disaster response for the department.

Cenat is facing multiple charges, including at least two counts of inciting a riot, as well as unlawful assembly, and was released Saturday after being issued a desk appearance ticket.

At a prior press conference Friday night, Maddrey said 65 people were arrested, 30 of them juveniles.

Maddrey said young people destroyed NYPD vehicles, including his own, damaged food carts and grabbed plates from people dining outside on the street and threw them at officers. A 17-year-old was at Bellevue Hospital with injuries determined to be from fireworks debris. Video showed crowds chanting vulgar anti-NYPD slogans.

“When you have M-80s and heavy-duty explosives being thrown around a crowd of thousands of people, you’re talking about a very dangerous chaotic situation. We can’t let this happen here. We can’t let this happen with our young people,” Maddrey said.

Both Adams and Maddrey issued warnings to the parents of those young people involved in the riot, with the mayor remarking that “our children cannot be raised by social media.”