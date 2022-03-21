NYPD searching for suspect in unprovoked attack on famed Broadway vocal coach as case ruled homicide

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The death of a famed New York City vocal coach who fell and hit her head after she was pushed during an unprovoked attack has been ruled a homicide as the manhunt for the suspect continues, police said Monday.

Barbara Gustern died Tuesday, more than two weeks after a woman approached her from behind and pushed her just before 8:30 p.m. on March 10, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. Police said Monday they were now treating her death as a homicide.

BROADWAY SINGING COACH DEAD AT 87 AFTER SHE WAS ATTACKED ON NYC STREET

Gustern, 87, was in the area of West 28th Street and Eighth Avenue, less than a block from her Manhattan home.

The push caused her to fall and hit her head and left her with critical injuries, police said. Gustern was rushed to an area hospital, but ultimately could not be saved.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig called the assault “an unprovoked, senseless attack” and a “disgusting and disgraceful offense.”

“That’s horrific. An 87-year-old woman, just walking down the street, knocked to the ground,” Essig said at a press conference last week.

Gustern was a longtime singing coach who worked with Broadway casts and music stars including “Blondie” vocalist Debbie Harry, according to the New York Times.

SUSPECTED NYC, DC HOMELESS KILLER ARRESTED AFTER MANHUNT

After the assault, Gustern reportedly told a friend: “I’ve never been hit so hard in my life.”

On Friday, police released new photos of a woman who are they are seeking for questioning in connection with the attack.

Investigators described the woman as having long, “dark-colored hair” and said she was last seen wearing “a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt (possibly a dress) and dark-colored shoes.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).