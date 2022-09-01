NYPD release video of cop slugging woman interfering in arrest of armed attempted murder suspect

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NYPD on Thursday released video of the now viral slugging of a 19-year-old woman in Harlem by one of the officers taking an attempted murder suspect into custody after the woman struck the cop while trying to intervene.

Meanwhile, civil rights attorney Al Sharpton threatened a lawsuit on behalf of the woman, but the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association (DEA) responded by saying it was exploring a possible civil suit of its own on “behalf of our dedicated member against the woman who attacked him.”

DEA president Paul DiGiacomo said criminals in New York have “grown accustomed to there being no consequences for their dangerous, illegal actions – but when you assault a New York City Detective in order to interfere with an arrest of a man armed with [a] gun there are repercussions.”

The union leader further urged “politicians to open their eyes and see the public safety disaster they’ve created.” “As for Al Sharpton’s insane comments, he should be worried about the thousands of actual crime victims in this city and not the limelight and lining of his pockets,” DiGiacomo said.

The body camera footage, officially released by the department Thursday, begins while officers are arresting 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday.

James, wanted in connection to an attempted murder, was reportedly carrying an illegal, loaded semiautomatic Polymer 80 handgun, known as a “ghost gun,” in his waistband when officers were attempting to take him into custody and a crowd formed around the cops, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The first clip shows 19-year-old Tamani Crum shouting “What is your problem?” to the officers holding onto a handcuffed James. One detective – identified in local reports as Kendo Kinsey – pushes Crum away twice before delivering a third blow that sends her to the pavement.

Though it’s not clear from the footage, Sewell said the officer struck the woman with an open hand as she interfered in the arrest.

“Yo, why did you deck her for? He decked her!” James shouts while officers hold his hands behind his back.

A second body camera footage clip from another vantage point shows officers pulling James off the ground after he’s in handcuffs and turning him around, as the suspect shouts, “Why y’all have to do me like that?”

Another woman also seems to already be in handcuffs, as officers attempt to separate him from the crowd.

Crum, wearing a white top and green mini skirt, comes around from the other side, as the officer who’s wearing the body camera is heard telling her to back up several times, and James puckers for a kiss from her.

The officer grabs onto her upper arm, as the woman shouts, “I’m talking to him, b****.” She appears to strike the officer first before he delivers a stronger blow in response that sends her to the pavement.

Officers hold onto the woman as she stands up, and one cop tells her to relax as they handcuff her.

“The NYPD officers removed yet another illegal firearm – and the person brazen enough to carry it in public – from the streets of our city,” Sewell said in a statement Thursday. “During this encounter, a female acquaintance of this individual began to interfere with the arrest, including striking one of the officers. That officer fended off that interference and struck the woman with an open hand.”

The woman was placed under arrest for obstructing governmental administration, remained conscious, and was transported to an area hospital at her request, Sewell said. Two additional females were similarly charged with interfering with the actions of police officers during the same incident.

“This incident, including the conduct of the officer who used force, is under ongoing review by our Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Group,” the police commissioner added. “All police body-worn camera footage, as well as other video surveillance from the area and witness statements, are being gathered and reviewed. While the NYPD is committed to the safety of all New Yorkers, we are also committed to transparency. Therefore, I have expedited the release of the officers’ body-worn camera footage and am awaiting the results of IAB’s investigation.”