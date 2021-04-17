NYPD officers hit with Molotov cocktail and liquid chemical in face, police say

A motorist hurled a Molotov cocktail at New York City police officers Saturday morning and doused another in the face with a liquid chemical during separate incidents, authorities said.

The NYPD told Fox News that officers in Brooklyn attempted to pull over a 2000 Lincoln Town Car being driven by a 44-year-old man just before 8 a.m. When the man stopped, he threw an unknown liquid chemical at one officer’s face and fled in the vehicle, police said.

Authorities put out a description of the man and his car and he was stopped by other officers a short time later. He allegedly threw a lit Molotov cocktail at the patrol car. The bottle bounced off the cruiser and shattered in the street, police said.

The man then drove off and crashed a short distance away. Following his arrest, police discovered more Molotov cocktails, authorities said.

The officer who was hit in the face with the unidentified liquid was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Patrick Lynch, the head of the Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents rank-and-file NYPD officers, said the incident is part of an anti-cop environment created by public officials.

“This is the violent behavior that their anti-police rhetoric has inspired,” he wrote in a message to officers. “Until politicians stop encouraging hatred and violence towards police officers, we must be prepared to face such attacks AT ALL TIMES, both on and off duty.”