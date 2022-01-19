NYPD officer shot while struggling with suspect over gun

website maker

A New York police officer wounded during a confrontation with a suspect in the Bronx Tuesday night has been released from the hospital, according to the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.

The officer struggled with the suspect over the gun and it went off, hitting the officer and the suspect in the leg, police confirmed to Fox News.

“We are extremely fortunate that our @NYPD48Pct brother was able to leave the hospital the same night he was shot while keeping New Yorkers safe. Praying for a speedy recovery,” the benevolent association posted to Twitter, along with a video of the officer leaving the hospital.

The suspect is a 16-year-old boy and his injuries are non-life-threatening, WNBC-TV in New York and FOX 5 reported.

“I want to commend our NYPD officers for taking an illegal gun and a violent criminal off the streets in the Bronx tonight,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a press conference Tuesday night. “Our officer is alive and will make a recovery. We’re grateful. But we’re also frustrated that this shooter and weapon were on the streets in the first place.”

He said the suspect had been on probation since last month on a weapons charge, according to WNBC.

The officer didn’t fire his weapon, according to FOX 5.