NYPD officer shot while struggling with suspect over gun: report

A New York police officer was wounded during a confrontation with a suspect in the Bronx Tuesday night, the New York Police Department said.

The officer struggled with the suspect over the gun and it went off, hitting the officer and the suspect in the leg, police told WABC-TV in New York.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect is a 16-year-old boy and his injuries are non-life-threatening, WNBC-TV in New York and WABC reported.

The officer didn’t fire his weapon, according to WABC.