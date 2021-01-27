NYPD officer shot in the Bronx

A plainclothes NYPD cop investigating a past shooting was shot while chasing a man in the Bronx on Tuesday night, police and sources said.

The 31-year-old male officer, with the department’s gun violence suppression unit, was struck in the back near Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road in Soundview at about 10:30 p.m. police and sources said.

He and three fellow officers were driving near the intersection when the 24-year-old suspect — who is known to the department — fled after he realized they had spotted him, the sources said

At an early Wednesday press briefing, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said it is believed police exchanged gunfire with the suspect during the chase.

“In the course of seconds, what we know is that our officer, we believe fired one round. We believe the perpetrator fired four rounds,” Shea said.

The cop who was struck, a six-year veteran with the department, was wearing a vest at the time, but was struck just below the protective gear, Shea said.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

“I can tell you that he is in a lot of pain, but thankfully we expect him to make a full recovery,” Shea said.

The suspect was taken into custody, sources said. A handgun was recovered under a vehicle near the scene, police and sources said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who visited the officer at the hospital, hailed him for his bravery.

“Here is an officer, a young officer out there in the streets of the Bronx, getting guns off the streets to save lives. That’s what he does,” the mayor said at the press briefing.

“An extraordinarily brave officer. The kind of officer we depend on to be safe in the city,” he said.