NYPD officer seen shoving woman, 20, to ground during BLM protest charged with assault

The NYPD officer seen in a now-viral video shoving a 20-year old woman to the ground during a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn was charged with four counts Tuesday in an incident the District Attorney called an “unnecessary assault.”

Officer Vincent D’Andraia turned himself in to authorities and was charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.

“I fully support the long-held American tradition of non-violent protest. As District Attorney I cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising this Constitutionally guaranteed right,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

“This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law. I am deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault. We will now seek to hold this defendant accountable.”

The 28-year-old officer will be arraigned in the Brooklyn Criminal Court later Tuesday.

