NYPD officer fired gun while removing anti-Israel agitators from Columbia University building: report

A gun was reportedly fired by an NYPD officer inside Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University, as police worked to remove anti-Israel agitators from the building on Tuesday night, the Associated Press reported.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the incident to the AP.

Doug Cohen, a spokesperson for Bragg’s office, said no one was injured and that there were only officers nearby when the gun was fired. Cohen said no students were in the immediate vicinity of the area.

Bragg’s office is conducting a review of the incident, Cohen added. No further details about the incident were immediately available.

The gunfire came as a result of NYPD police officers raiding Hamilton Hall late Tuesday night as hundreds of anti-Israel agitators had broken into and barricaded themselves inside for more than 20 hours.

Recently released police bodycam video showed the moment officers breached Hamilton Hall, wearing riot gear and using a tool to open a front door, which had multiple chairs stacked against it from the inside.

Many of the protesters were not students at the university, but outside agitators, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard told “Your World Cavuto” on Thursday.

Authorities were only allowed to move protesters from the campus after the university officially requested help, Sheppard said, adding that several universities in the city have asked the NYPD to have a presence on their campus at least through the middle of May.

More than 100 protesters were taken into custody during the crackdown. They are part of more than 2,000 people who have been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses across the United States in recent weeks, according to an Associated Press tally Thursday.

The NYPD and Bragg’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

