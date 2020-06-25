NYPD officer charged with strangulation after apparent chokehold incident at Queens boardwalk

A 39-year-old NYPD officer was arrested and charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation after a video circulated of him apparently using a chokehold while making an arrest on a Queens boardwalk over the weekend, police confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

NYPD OFFICER SUSPENDED AFTER VIDEO EMERGES APPARENTLY SHOWING CHOKEHOLD DURING QUEENS BOARDWALK ARREST

Footage from the incident allegedly shows the officer, identified by the police department as David Afanador, tackling a black male suspect to the ground and placing him in a chokehold during an arrest Sunday.

In the video, a bystander was heard screaming at the group of four officers: “Yo, he’s choking ‘em, let ‘em go!” One of the officers was seen with his arm wrapped around the suspect’s neck. Another officer then appeared to signal at the first officer to let go.

The suspect, identified by his attorney as Ricky Bellevue, was seen in longer body-cam video taunting police before grabbing an unidentified object and asking an officer, “You scared, you scared?”

Afanador was initially suspended following the incident.

The incident came days after the New York City Council passed legislation that would make it a criminal offense for officers to use chokeholds, which were banned by the NYPD’s patrol guide nearly three decades ago, in all situations and by barring officers from sitting, kneeling or standing on a suspect’s chest and back during an arrest.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.