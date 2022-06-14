NYPD off-duty transit officer found stabbed to death; estranged husband charged with murder due in court

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The estranged husband charged with murdering his off-duty NYPD officer wife is due in court Tuesday.

Argenis Baez, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the stabbing of his estranged wife, 31-year-old transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez.

The New York City Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call of a female stabbed inside an apartment in the 700 block of Grand Concourse within the confines of the 44 Precinct in the Bronx at approximately 2:50 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers observed Reyes-Gomez, who was off-duty at the time, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds about the body.

EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Baez turned himself in at a neighboring precinct and the investigation remains ongoing, police said. He was placed under arrest in connection to the homicide.

Video from local news outlets showed a handcuffed Baez hanging his head while cameras flashed as officers walked him out of a precinct and to a police vehicle Monday night.

“Today, we mourn. Our hearts are heavy as we investigate the tragic murder of an NYPD officer who was off-duty last night in the Bronx,” NYPD News tweeted Monday. “We’re here for her loved ones, her fellow cops — and to ensure the person responsible is brought to justice.”

NYPD had different addresses for Baez and Reyes-Gomez listed in the Bronx.

WABC-TV reported that the two estranged spouses shared a 3-year-old and that Baez is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge sometime Tuesday. PIX 11 reported that Reyes-Gomez managed to call her cousin, who dialed 911, during the violent incident, but by the time police arrived it was too late.

NYDominican Officers tweeted a photo of Reyes-Gomez wearing her NYPD uniform, offering condolences to her family, friend and colleagues.