NYPD hunting for suspect after baby abandoned in bag on NYC street

The New York City Police Department is investigating after an infant was abandoned in a tote bag near a Bronx apartment building.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 6 a.m. Sunday for a crying baby and discovered someone placed an infant girl wrapped in blankets inside a tote bag and left the bag in front of an apartment building on Rev. James A. Polite Avenue, according to officials.

The NYPD said the baby, who has not yet been identified, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition and remains in the care of hospital staff.

“Hearing that this is even a thing is very disturbing for this neighborhood,” a local told FOX 5 NY.

The department shared a surveillance video showing a person in a black hooded coat walking down the sidewalk with a green tote bag.

A spokesperson with the department told Fox News Digital on Monday the gender of the suspect “remains unclear at this time” and referred the public to the video.

They added there was nothing else left with the baby in the bag.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the person responsible. The suspect is wanted for abandonment of a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.