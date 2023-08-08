NYPD hunt suspect accused of stabbing dating app match in the neck during meet up gone wrong

The New York City Police Department is seeking an individual accused of stabbing his dating app match in the neck during their planned meet up.

The suspect is wanted for assault in connection to the alleged incident said to have occurred Aug. 1 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Sedgwick Ave. and W. Kingsbridge Road in the Bronx. Police say a 32-year-old male victim arranged to meet an unidentified male on an app

When the two individuals met at a private residence, the unidentified male stabbed the victim in the neck with a cutting instrument, causing a severe laceration, police said.

The individual fled in an unknown direction, police said. The victim was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police released a photo of the suspect Monday, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the whereabouts of the individual.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The New York Daily News shared photos said to have shown the fifth floor stairwell of the building spattered with blood hours after the ordeal. The newspaper reported the suspect and victim met on an application for online dating, though authorities have not disclosed which app specifically. It is unclear what prompted the assault.

The victim is said to have suffered severe deep cut.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police said all calls are strictly confidential.