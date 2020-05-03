NYPD dispatches 1,000 officers in NYC to enforce social distancing as weather warms up

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) sent out 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing measures, as more people began congregating outside to soak up the warmer weather.

Officers were told to break up crowds and gatherings in the name of public health to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.

The NYPD has made 60 arrests and issued 343 summonses related to social distancing since March 16, according to The AP.

The 25th Precinct asked people on Friday to refrain from barbeques and stressed the importance of adhering to strict sanitary practices.

“NYC is going to have nice weather this weekend! BBQs and gatherings are prohibited on Randall’s Island. In addition, the fields will be closed to group play. Please continue to practice social distancing and follow all precautionary measures such as wearing a mask,” the precinct tweeted.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday: “I believe with the warm weather people will come outside. You can’t stay indoors all the time. People will come outside and that’s great, go for a walk. But respect the social distancing and wear a mask.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also made headlines this week after sending police to break up the funeral of a rabbi who died from COVID-19.

“My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed,” he tweeted Thursday. “I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.”

As of Saturday afternoon, New York state had the most confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. with nearly 313,000, and the most deaths with more than 24,100.

