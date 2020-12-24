NYPD cop shot in the back, saved by bulletproof vest

A police officer was shot in Brooklyn Thursday night, but was saved by a bulletproof vest during the attack, cops said.

The officer was responding to a domestic dispute after 9 p.m. in Brownsville when a gunman opened fire, striking the cop in the back, police said.

The perp was on his way to his girlfriend’s house when he said he had a gun and was going to shoot up the place, sources said.

The girlfriend’s mother called the police, and the gunman fled, according to sources.

The cop was taken to Kings County Hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.