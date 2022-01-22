NYPD cop killed in Harlem ambush ID’d as Officer Jason Rivera, 22

A New York City police officer who was killed in the line of duty during a domestic dispute call Friday night has been identified.

Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was fatally shot in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, the New York City Police Department said early Saturday.

“Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend. Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered in the line of duty,” the NYPD wrote in a tweet. “We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service & the ultimate sacrifice.”

Rivera joined the force in 2020.

Rivera’s partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, was gravely wounded and remained hospitalized, undergoing surgery. He has been with the department for four years.

Both officers were struck when a suspect – identified by police as Lashawn McNeil, 47 — started firing from inside a bedroom in a Harlem apartment after the officers arrived.

McNeil was shot by a third NYPD officer after the suspect opened fire, according to police. He remained in critical condition early Saturday, police said, after correcting an earlier police report claiming he had died at the scene.

NYPD dispatch logs obtained by Fox News Digital show the call came in from a woman who was having a dispute with her son.

Police said the mother told them she had suffered no injuries and there were no weapons involved.

The officers approached a back bedroom where McNeil’s mother directed them, then suddenly McNeil kicked open the door and fired on the officers, police said.

The officers were both rushed to Harlem Hospital where Rivera was soon pronounced dead. Mora remained in critical condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.