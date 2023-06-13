NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell resigning

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Monday she was stepping down after a year and a half on the job, Fox News has learned from law enforcement sources.

“I have made the decision to step down from my position,” Sewell said in a memo to the force. “While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from my advocacy and support for the NYPD, and I will always be a champion for the people of New York City.”

BOSTON OFFICER DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT BY ROBBERY SUSPECT

Sewell became commissioner of the nation’s largest police force after serving as chief of detectives in the Nassau County Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The reason for Sewell’s departure was not given in the memo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.