The New York Police Department canceled all scheduled days off for uniformed officers this New Year’s Eve and day.

“In order to provide police coverage for New Year’s celebrations in Times Square and for precincts throughout the city, the NYPD has ordered all uniformed members of the service who would regularly be off to report for duty,” an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday.

“Effective Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1, all uniformed members regular days off are cancelled and they are to report to their respective commands for their assigned tour.”

All cops who were scheduled off must now work due to an increase in officers calling out sick with COVID-19, sources told the New York Daily News.

ERIC ADAMS’ NEW NYPD COMMISSIONER APPOINTED IN FRONT OF A MURAL OF RADICALS AND A COP KILLER

Roughly 16% of the force, about 6,000 officers, called out sick this week, the New York Daily News reported. About 1,300 officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to sources.

New York City’s New Year’s Eve celebration will be scaled back again this year in light of the spike of coronavirus cases. The ball drop event will host about 15,000 people, far below the roughly 58,000 people who typically attend.

NYPD UNION HONORS FAMILIES OF FALLEN OFFICERS WITH HOLIDAY BASH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year–we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely, and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on the event last week. “There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year.”