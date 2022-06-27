NYPD bomb squad responds after man leaves ‘bomb’ box at NYC fire department

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police responded to a bomb threat Sunday night after a man left a box outside a city fire department and announced, “I think this is a bomb.”

The man walked away after placing the box, and the NYPD bomb squad later discovered a gun inside, according to the New York Post. There were no reported explosives.

Police say the man who left the box remains unidentified and is not in custody.

The incident comes days after a shooting in Harlem left one dead and eight others injured.

NYC PREGNANT WOMAN ROBBED ON SIDEWALK, THROWN TO THE GROUND BY ATTACKER

Former high school basketball star Darius Lee was the lone fatality. Lee was among those attending a barbecue event put on by a local rapper, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators said preliminary details indicated a fight broke out late at night, leading to several individuals exchanging gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.