NYC worker Daniela Jampel fired hours after she questioned Mayor Adams about toddler mask mandates

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City employee was fired from her law department job just hours after her former employer claims she posed as a reporter and questioned the mayor about his decision not to “unmask our toddlers,” officials confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Daniela Jampel was terminated from her role with the New York City Law Department, an agency spokesperson confirmed. Records showed she had worked for the department for years as assistant corporation counsel.

NYC PARENTS FILE SUIT AGAINST MAYOR ERIC ADAMS OVER MASK MANDATE FOR CHILDREN

On Monday, Jampel attended a press conference in the City Hall building in Lower Manhattan, where Mayor Eric Adams announced the city would be erecting billboards in parts of Florida in opposition of the state’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits school classroom discussion about gender identity and sexuality. But roughly 21 minutes into the event, Adams was taking questions from reporters, when a woman identified by the New York Post as being Jampel, spoke up.

“Three weeks ago, you told parents to trust you, that you would unmask our toddlers. Ten days ago, you stood right here and you said that the masks would come off April 4, that has not happened,” she said. “You reneged on your promise, and not only did you renege on your promise you had your lawyers race to court on Friday night to overturn…”

Her voice trailed off as someone tried to interrupt her. But Adams responded: “Let her finish, ‘cuz you let her start.”

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS WARNS OF ‘GOTCHA’ MEDIA, TELLS CITY OFFICIALS HE MUST CLEAR ALL MESSAGING

“Turn on your phone, so you can get my answer correctly,” the mayor told her.

Jampel went on: “My questions are, what is the irreparable harm to children age 2 to 4 taking off their masks, just as they do in Long Island, just as they do in Westchester? And when will you unmask our toddler?”

Adams, whom the Post described as appearing annoying and caught off-guard, acknowledged that he did make the prediction that he would be announcing the elimination of the toddler mask mandate on Monday.

“I also stated if we see an uptick, we will come back and make the announcement of what we’re going to do. We’re going to pivot and shift as COVID is pivot and shifting,” he said. “There’s a new variant. The numbers are increasing. We are going to move at the right pace, and that’s the role I must do.”

Jampel did not respond to Fox News Digital’s multiple requests for comment on Tuesday, but told the Post: “I am retaining counsel and will not litigate in the press.” Her social media page describes her as being one of the founding members of the local group Keep NYC Schools Open.

A rep for Adams’ office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Tuesday.

The Law Department spokesperson said the decision was made prior to Monday’s event, and was a result “troubling claims” she had made about her job for the agency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the spokesperson said Jampel’s actions at the Monday press conference, “which include her decision to lie to City Hall staff and state she was a journalist at a press conference, demonstrate a disturbing lack of judgment and integrity.”