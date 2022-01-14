A New York City woman was brutally beaten and stabbed repeatedly in an early morning attack that was caught on video, police said Friday.

The 28-year-old victim was walking in the area of East 198th Street near Valentine Avenue in the Bronx just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday when the two apparent strangers approached her, the New York Police Department said. One of the suspects pulled out a sharp object and the pair unleashed their vicious attack, police said.

Shocking NYPD video shows the victim on the ground as one of the men repeatedly kicks and punches her. The suspect with the blade can be seen simultaneously and repeatedly stabbing her. The assault continues as the woman tries to pull herself off the ground, video shows.

The suspects then rush off, leaving the woman on the blood-riddled pavement. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.

She told police she was intoxicated at the time and could not fully remember details of what had transpired, sources said Friday. Police are investigating what, if anything, preceded the attack.

Investigators described one of the attackers as wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and pants and a white shirt, with white Adidas sneakers. His accomplice wore a dark plaid shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes.

NYPD’s Crime Stoppers unit is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for any information leading police to their suspects. Anyone can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.

Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9, the number of murders compared to the same time in 2021 rose 50%, from 4 to 6. Felony assaults were up 2%, from 349 to 356, statistics show.

And data from the most recent 28-day period show a 17% increase year over year, from 30 in 2021 to 35 this year. And felony assaults during this time period are up 8% from the same 28-day period in 2021, with 1450 last year compared to 1,571.